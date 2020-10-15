ROM (dpa-AFX) – The curve of corona infections in Italy continues to rise rapidly: The health authorities counted more than 8,800 new infections with the corona virus in the Mediterranean country on Thursday. That was around 1500 more than the day before. At the same time, the highest daily value since the beginning of the pandemic in February was reached.

In Italy, however, much more tests are now being carried out than at the beginning of the pandemic, so that many experts advise against a direct comparison of the values ​​with the first wave. According to the Ministry of Health in Rome, the country with its 60 million inhabitants registered 83 new Covid-19 deaths on Thursday – almost twice as many as on Wednesday.

Overall, the number of infections with Sars-CoV-2 rose to almost 382,000 cases. After the daily new infection values ​​fell sharply in the summer, they suddenly rose sharply in the course of October. Because of the accelerated spread of the virus, the government has tightened protective measures such as the mask requirement several times.

The highest numbers of new infections on Thursday were in Lombardy, including Milan, in the north and in Campania in the south with Naples. From Saturday, the German government declared two regions in Italy to be corona risk areas: Liguria and Campania./pky/DP/men