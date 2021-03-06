A dozen facilities lack maintenance because the department of Gómez has paralyzed their adjudication Yesterday’s image of the Mar Menor pool empty of users due to the failure to sign a contract to heat the water. / JAVIER CARRIÓN / AGM PILAR BENITO Saturday, 6 March 2021, 08:24



881. That is the exact number of users of ten sports facilities of the Murcia City Council who in the last year have not been able to make use of their reservation there for reasons unrelated to the pandemic (except during the months of confinement by the state of alarm). The failure to award various maintenance contracts, au