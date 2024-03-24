Since October 2023, the Santa Lucía Hospital in Cartagena has implemented a new oral anticoagulant consultation model that allows for the selection of patients who, according to clinical criteria, can benefit from the new treatments that currently exist with a significant improvement in your quality of life.

Among others, the objective of this consultation, through which some 300 patients have already passed, is to migrate the greatest number of people who take sintrom or warfarin to the new oral anticoagulants, as long as their pathology allows it, according to the Ministry of Health. .

Health officials estimate that between 800 and 900 patients who have been prescribed this type of medication, which is widely used, may undergo this consultation in a year to prevent and treat the formation of blood clots.

For a few years now, new treatments have been available that improve the patient's autonomy and offer them a higher quality of life, since it does not require them to go to their health center to undergo a coagulation level control test through capillary puncture. .

The consultation, made up of a multidisciplinary team made up of a medical specialist from the Hematology Service and an advanced practice nurse, has developed action protocols that include the assessment of the case by nursing and the medical evaluation with the adjustment of the anticoagulant treatment of patients who need it. These protocols include the primary care team (doctor and nursing), which actively collaborates in the medium and long-term follow-up of the patient.

Health education



This advanced practice nursing figure is the one who captures the patient and carries out health education and initial follow-up, and also performs liaison functions between specialized care and primary care, with the patient's own nursing reports.

Advanced practice nurses are trained to provide comprehensive and specialized care, work autonomously, and collaborate closely with other health professionals. In addition, they can exercise a greater level of autonomy in their clinical practice, that is, they have the ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients more independently, which results in more appropriate and effective care.

According to Salud, the consultation professionals highlight that the preliminary data of this new model are very satisfactory for patients. This experience will help them to carry out studies focused on quality of life, adherence to treatment and health education in this type of patients, always in close collaboration with primary care.