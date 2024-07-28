In the sky of Vedado today stands the Hotel Torre K, a mass of cement that Cubans cannot explain why and why it was put where it is. In 2018, the Gaviota hotel group, owned by the business and military conglomerate Gaesa, began to build the 154-meter-high, 42-story building, located in front of the Coppelia ice cream parlor, next to the Habana Libre hotel, a few blocks from the University of Havana and next to El Quijote Park. The controversial Hotel Torre K swept away all architectural rules, obstructed the views of the neighbors, and has made them breathe cement for longer than agreed. A few days ago, a company announced on Facebook that it was not long before the Hotel Torre K “lights up the nights of Vedado.” But the announcement of its imminent inauguration has sparked the debate that began the day the first block was laid to build it: How to continue building hotels in a country that is sinking into poverty?

Some commentators on the post pointed out the obvious: “A hotel, with the misery in which Cubans live,” said one. Another said that the hotel was going to be a kind of “rechargeable lamp erected in the heart of Vedado,” which would illuminate the city night in the middle of a blackout. This is what worries Cubans: the construction of the hotel contrasts with a life of deprivation, which is summed up by a lack of food, constant power cuts, low salaries doubly diminished by inflation, and discontent with the government.

These shortcomings are also reflected in the results of the VII study The state of social rights in Cubacarried out by the Cuban Observatory of Human Rights (OCDH), an independent organization based in Madrid, which states that in 2024, 89% of the Cuban population will live in “extreme poverty.” This occurs at a time when the country is going through an economic crisis that, according to specialists, already surpasses that of the early nineties. The study also revealed that 86% of Cuban households “move on the margins of survival,” and that, of these, 61% do not have enough “even to buy the essentials to survive.”

The OCDH conducted more than a thousand interviews with people over 18 years of age in 78 municipalities of the country. “These data have helped us question the so-called social pact through which Cubans gave up their civil and political rights in exchange for other rights such as labor, cultural and social rights,” Alejandro González Raga, executive director of the Observatory, told EL PAÍS. He says that the objective of this type of study is to provide transparency in the face of opacity, manipulation or lack of public information. “Our highest aspiration is that these data also contribute to providing a response to the population with effective measures, something that unfortunately does not happen.”

The results revealed that 72% of those surveyed consider the food crisis to be the main problem, and that seven out of ten Cubans have stopped eating breakfast, lunch or dinner due to lack of money or food shortages. Only 15% were able to eat three meals a day without interruption. The population most affected when it comes to putting food on the table is, according to the study, those over 70 years of age.

After the meal, the problem that most worries Cubans today is the power outages, followed by the cost of living that comes with the triple-digit inflation that has been reported in the country, as well as low salaries, corruption and the state of public health. The lack of medicines, the deterioration of hospitals or the lack of supplies are precisely some of the most worrying causes in the country that once called itself a “medical power.” The recent study states that 38% of the elderly participants were unable to obtain medicines, most of them due to the cost, others due to the shortage.

Furthermore, the figures also confirm that those who can live more comfortably in the country are those who receive remittances from abroad, which allow them to buy and access basic products in non-state sector stores. On the contrary, those who are “having it worse” are those who do not receive remittances (61%) – who in this case are mostly black Cubans – followed by the unemployed (44%) and prisoners (26%).

“The growing loss of value of the Cuban peso has hit the vast majority of households hard. And while family remittances have a considerable positive influence on the households that receive them (which represent only 24% of the population), the scarcity or increase in the price of basic products and services also limits these families,” says the report. Added to this situation is the unemployment rate: 12% declared themselves unemployed, and of these, 69% have been out of work for more than a year.

The numbers only confirm the discontent with the government that Cubans have already expressed as never before in various anti-system protests in recent years. 91% disapprove of “the government’s economic and social management,” while only 4% rated it as “favorable.” Meanwhile, 3% believe that the current Cuban model “should be the reference for future development.”

These levels of precariousness are not something that the Government has been able to hide or disguise. For the first time at the beginning of the year, they had to request “urgent” help from the World Food Programme (WFP) to provide them with milk for children under seven years of age. At that time, the Minister of Labour and Social Security, Marta Elena Feitó Cabrera, acknowledged that some 1,236 communities in the country live in poverty. Cuba has also taken the top spots in the world’s poverty surveys. In 2023, the firm will be in the top 100 countries in the world. DatoWorld revealed that Cuba was the poorest country in Latin America, ahead of Venezuela and Honduras. In 2022, the island was ranked as “the country with the most miserable economy in the world,” according to the Index Hanke Misery Annual 2021.

In a country with an economy that has shrunk by 2% and where levels of precariousness are the order of the day, its people have responded by leading the largest exodus in its history for almost three years. According to recent calculations by Cuban anthropologist and economist Juan Carlos Albizu-Campos, the Cuban population fell by 18% and today 8.62 million people live on the island. The rest sought a way out of poverty.

