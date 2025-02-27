J. Bacorelle Ávila’s ship 02/27/2025



The year 2024 concluded with a total of 33,061 stolen vehicles in Spain*. This figure is the highest from the Covid-19 pandemic and represents a new increase with respect to 2023 that, although slowed in the last quarter, continues to place Spain among European countries where more vehicles are stolen.

The period in which more vehicles were stolen in 2024 was the third quarter (8,568), coinciding with summer holidays and the period in which more vehicles move in our country. This is one of the great differences with respect to the previous year, since in 2023 it was the last three months where it was most incidence.

This coincides with the fact that in 2024 the record of long -runway through road in Spain during the months of July and August, to reach 97.7 million movements, according to DGT figures. The attention of the vehicle and its daily review both in the tourist destination and when it is parked near home during the holidays, is key to avoiding dislikes in the period where they are least desired.

According to José Ignacio Rubio, general director of Lojack Iberia «we speak, neither more nor less, than 90 cars stolen on average every day. But not everything is negative, since a lower crime in the last quarter of 2024 with respect to 2023 has allowed us to slow down the increase in stolen vehicles ».









Basic security measures Centralized closure and alarm: Make sure your car is always closed, even when you absent for a moment. The alarm is an important deterrent element. Do not leave valuables in sight: avoid leaving objects that can attract thieves, such as bags, mobiles, computers or music equipment. Safe keys: Do not leave the keys inside the vehicle, not even in the garage. Save the keys in a safe place at home. SAFE PLACES: Park in well illuminated and traveled places, preferably in watched garages or with security cameras. Avoid isolated areas: do not take advantage of dark or little busy streets, especially at night. Do not always park in the same place: try to vary the places where you park your car, not to give clues to thieves. Anti -theft devices: Consider the installation of additional anti -theft devices, such as steering wheel lock bars, immobilizers or GPS locators. Tinted moons: tint moons hinder the vision of the interior of the vehicle, which can dissuade thieves. Protect the wireless key: keep the key in a Faraday box to avoid relay attacks (hack the signal). Do not leave documentation in the car: avoid leaving the vehicle documentation inside. Check the car: before getting away from the car, check that all doors and windows are well closed.

Catalonia was the autonomous community with the highest incidence last year, for a total of 8,543 cars and motorcycles stolen. He was followed by the Community of Madrid, with 6,987 and Andalusia, with 6,075. While both in Catalonia and in Andalusia the theft of vehicles increased, in Madrid it was slightly reduced in 74 units.

Map of car theft in Spain



The community where the problem of vehicle theft increased was the most in Cantabria, with a 44.8 % increase with respect to 2023. On the other hand, where it was most reduced in the Principality of Asturias (- 20.8 %).

As for provinces, the increase in the theft of vehicles in Palencia (56 %), Toledo (50.9 %), Teruel (41.7 %) stands out, which warns the population and the authorities of these areas that must take measures to end the problem. On the other hand, where the incidence was most reduced in Soria (- 62.5 %), Ourense (- 41.3 %) or Guipúzcoa (- 20.7 %). Soria was precisely the province where less units were stolen: six.