The year 2024 concluded with a total of 33,061 stolen vehicles in Spain*. This figure is the highest from the Covid-19 pandemic and represents a new increase with respect to 2023 that, although slowed in the last quarter, continues to place Spain among European countries where more vehicles are stolen.
The period in which more vehicles were stolen in 2024 was the third quarter (8,568), coinciding with summer holidays and the period in which more vehicles move in our country. This is one of the great differences with respect to the previous year, since in 2023 it was the last three months where it was most incidence.
This coincides with the fact that in 2024 the record of long -runway through road in Spain during the months of July and August, to reach 97.7 million movements, according to DGT figures. The attention of the vehicle and its daily review both in the tourist destination and when it is parked near home during the holidays, is key to avoiding dislikes in the period where they are least desired.
According to José Ignacio Rubio, general director of Lojack Iberia «we speak, neither more nor less, than 90 cars stolen on average every day. But not everything is negative, since a lower crime in the last quarter of 2024 with respect to 2023 has allowed us to slow down the increase in stolen vehicles ».
Catalonia was the autonomous community with the highest incidence last year, for a total of 8,543 cars and motorcycles stolen. He was followed by the Community of Madrid, with 6,987 and Andalusia, with 6,075. While both in Catalonia and in Andalusia the theft of vehicles increased, in Madrid it was slightly reduced in 74 units.
The community where the problem of vehicle theft increased was the most in Cantabria, with a 44.8 % increase with respect to 2023. On the other hand, where it was most reduced in the Principality of Asturias (- 20.8 %).
As for provinces, the increase in the theft of vehicles in Palencia (56 %), Toledo (50.9 %), Teruel (41.7 %) stands out, which warns the population and the authorities of these areas that must take measures to end the problem. On the other hand, where the incidence was most reduced in Soria (- 62.5 %), Ourense (- 41.3 %) or Guipúzcoa (- 20.7 %). Soria was precisely the province where less units were stolen: six.
