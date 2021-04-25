Almost 80,000 people have signed a petition demanding a Days Gone sequel.

A couple of weeks back, a press report broke the news that Days Gone 2 wouldn’t be happening due to the original’s lengthy development and mixed reception, something Eurogamer had also heard. A team within Sony Bend is now apparently assisting Naughty Dog with a multiplayer project.

The news has mobilized some fans into taking action. Just two weeks ago, the organizer was delighted to have secured 102 signatures. Now, however, the Change.org petition has secured over 78,000 signatories and hopes to hit 150,000 (thanks, GGRecon).

“There’s millions of people who want Sony PlayStation to approve Days Gone 2. And I want all the fans to sign this petition,” the petition organizer implores. “They can’t just pull the plug on such an amazing game that ended with a cliff hanger.”

ICYMI, the writer and creative director of Days Gone recently said that players shouldn’t “complain if a game doesn’t get a sequel” if they didn’t buy it “at f-cking full price”.

“I do have an opinion on something that your audience may find of interest, and it might piss some of them off,” John Garvin said. “If you love a game, buy it at f-cking full price. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen gamers say ‘yeah, I got that on sale, I got it through PS Plus, whatever’.

“Don’t complain if a game doesn’t get a sequel if it wasn’t supported at launch.”

PlayStation soon-not-to-be-exclusive Days Gone launches for PC on 18th May, and a new trailer recently showed off how it looks.

The PC version of the post-apocalyptic motorbike game includes 21: 9 ultra-wide monitor support, an unlocked frame-rate and hordes of Freakers (don’t call them zombies) up to 500 in size. Environmental details and foliage draw distances have been improved, and the game’s photo mode now features a “new super-resolution”, Sony said.