The Autonomous Community invests 786,428 euros in improving road safety on the regional highway that connects the pachequera district of Balsicas with the municipality of Los Alcázares (RM-F26). The works, which will benefit the more than 1,000 users who use this road every day, began this Tuesday.

This action, with an execution period of twelve months, consists of widening the platform, reinforcing the road surface, the implementation of transversal and longitudinal drainage works for the road, and the renewal of vertical and horizontal signaling. General of Roads, José Antonio Fernández Lladó, visited the work, which is part of the regional plan to correct the damage caused by DANA, which until last year involved an autonomous investment of 8.6 million euros.

Fernández Lladó explained that at present the road is about five meters wide and that, thanks to this action, it will become eleven meters, and has indicated that “three more meters will be occupied on each side of the road to be able to carry out a drainage channel on one side and to be able to widen the road on the other side ”.

Previous jobs



The regional manager explained that in order to carry out the new drainage canal, the different existing factory works (gutters, steps and accesses) and the current pavement will be demolished previously, in addition to dismantling the fencing sections that may be affected and their subsequent replacement. There will also be a cleaning of the adjacent areas and an adjustment of the gradients, the formation of channels and ditches, preparation and compaction of the excavation bottom.

Once the road surface and pavements have been reinforced, the road marking will be replaced, both horizontal and vertical, and the protection fence, simple bionda type, will be placed along the entire canal and accesses over it. Finally, the fences of farms will be replaced, as well as the reinforcement of existing embankments, and the access roads to the properties will be adapted.