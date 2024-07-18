788 Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers missing in Krynki village, Kherson region

Almost 800 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) “officially went missing” in the Kherson region. This was reported by the Ukrainian publication “Sledstvie.Info” with reference to data from the Ukrainian police.

It is specified that 788 Ukrainian soldiers went missing from October 2023 to June 2024 in the village of Krynki in the Kherson region on the left bank of the Dnieper. The publication noted that the number of dead soldiers who were taken out from there is significantly less – 262 people during this time.

Earlier, a captured Ukrainian soldier said that the Ukrainian command prefers to recognize soldiers as missing in action so as not to take their bodies from the battlefield. According to him, most Ukrainian soldiers do not want to fight. In the current circumstances, it seems to them the most reasonable solution to surrender to Russia.