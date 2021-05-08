Almost 80% of Russians consider the salaries of officials to be overestimated, follows from the results of a study by the Rabota.ru service.

So, when assessing unjustifiably high salaries, 79% indicated the income of officials, and another 38% believe that unjustifiably large sums are received by employees of the top management. Among the Russians surveyed, 29% called the salaries of realtors overstated, and 25% said financiers.

Also, respondents believe that too much is paid by lawyers (22%), sales managers (21%) and IT specialists (21%), writes “RIA News”.

Less than 20% of Russian residents called the salaries of marketers (17%) and designers (11%) unjustifiably high. At the same time, less than 10% of Russian residents expressed the opinion that unjustifiably high salaries for accountants (5%), doctors (4%), engineers (1%) and teachers (1%).

In addition, for several respondents, in the “Other” option, they indicated artists and athletes.

As the Russians suggest, officials’ earnings should be about 88.9 thousand rubles a month. According to the respondents, top managers should receive an average of 103.2 thousand rubles, and realtors – 76.6 thousand rubles. The residents of Russia “assigned” a salary of 102.3 thousand rubles to financiers, 95.9 thousand rubles to lawyers, and 91.2 thousand rubles to sales managers. The respondents indicated the highest earnings for IT specialists – 108.6 thousand rubles.

On the eve it was reported that the Russians named the professions with the most unfairly low wages. So, among them were teachers, doctors and scientists. In particular, the majority of citizens noted that teachers’ salaries should be on average 120,700 rubles per month.

Earlier in March, it became known what level of wages residents of the country consider sufficient for a decent life. It was noted that more than a third of Russians – 38% – consider a monthly income of $ 50-80 thousand worthy.