Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 00:35





Murcian, Madrid and Catalan adolescents are the most predisposed to change their residence to another country for work reasons. This is clear from the Young Business Talents Report on the attitudes and trends of young Spanish pre-university students, , promoted and carried out by Abanca, Esic, Herbalife Nutrition and Praxis MMT. In fact, 77% of students answer yes (although the percentage of 2021 drops six points). The young people of Navarra, however, are the most reluctant to emigrate for work reasons. Regarding the preference of countries to move to, the United States continues to be preferred (37.8%), followed by the United Kingdom (15.8%) and Italy (13.3%).

These pre-university students value a job, above all, the stability of the position, the good environment and having a slightly higher salary.

Thus, for 30.4% of those surveyed, the main reason for joining a company is that they are offered job stability, followed by a pleasant environment (27.2%) and receiving a higher salary (26 .8%). Moving up in category, flexibility in the schedule, the opportunity to travel and training or that the company is responsible with society and the environment are other working conditions most desired by young people. On the contrary, teleworking is what arouses the least interest for them (21.4%); and, by gender, there are slight differences: men and women prioritize stability, but men prefer a higher salary and promotion, and women choose a pleasant environment and good treatment.

«The fact that for young people the main incentive to work is stability is a reasonable response and not surprising, given the conditions of the labor market in Spain, which has the highest unemployment rates in the EU, and even more so. in the case of young people.