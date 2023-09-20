Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Split

Thousands of migrants landed on the Mediterranean island of Lampedusa last week. Italy reacted to the many refugees.

Lampedusa – In recent days, Lampedusa has been overrun by people on boats from North Africa. On Tuesday (September 12, 2023) alone, over 5,000 people arrived on the island between Sicily and North Africa.

Thousands of people arrive in Lampedusa – camps overcrowded

Never before have so many refugees arrived on the Italian island of Lampedusa in one day. The initial reception area was at times extremely overcrowded. This usually offers space for up to 600 people. In the meantime, however, 6,800 refugees were staying there, whereas the island only has 6,500 inhabitants. In order to escape the chaotic conditions, some refugees repeatedly tried to leave the port and break through barriers.

Almost 7,000 refugees caused chaotic conditions in an initial reception center on Lampedusa. © Cecilia Fabiano/dpa

The migrants climbed over fences on Monday, September 18th to escape the overcrowded camp. To relieve the pressure on the camp, thousands of people were taken on ferries and police ships to Sicily or the Italian mainland. Despite the relief, the camp is, according to the Italian news agency Ansa continues to be overloaded because the transfer to the mainland is not progressing quickly enough. According to reports, the emergency services were unable to stop the refugees.

Initial reception camp is overflowing – von der Leyen travels to Lampedusa

As the mayor Calogero Martello stated, the refugees “did not run away to go to other places, but to look for food and drink”. He criticized the situation in the camp because the conditions were inhumane – Martello called for further support from the government in Rome. Since the dramatic situation a week ago, the situation on Lampedusa has eased somewhat; there are said to be around 1,300 refugees still on the island.

The Italian government responded to the situation and increased the maximum length of detention pending deportation from twelve to 18 months. This year, 130,000 new arrivals have already arrived; a year ago at the same time there were only around 68,000 people. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Lampedusa and announced tough action. The refugees must be prevented from crossing in North Africa, she demanded. (rd with dpa)