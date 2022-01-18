The sixth wave of the pandemic continues to gain ground in nursing homes and people with disabilities in the Region of Murcia. There are already almost 700 positive cases for Covid (687) that the Ministry of Health has detected in recent weeks in a total of 43 centers, according to data provided this Tuesday by the Ministry of Women, Equality, LGTBI, Family and Social Policy . Specifically, there are 28 nursing homes affected with 376 users and 174 infected workers, most of them with mild or asymptomatic symptoms.

Among the residences for the elderly, Caser stands out, in the Murcian district of Santo Ángel, which these days is battling against the fourth outbreak of coronavirus since the pandemic began. Although the regional government no longer offers more information about the affected centers, THE TRUTH has been able to learn from official sources of the company that manages the center that there are 35 residents and seven employees infected, out of a total population of 379 people between users and staff. . Although most are also “asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms”, Caser regrets “the death of two residents who suffered from previous pathologies and were in a sensitive state of health”, according to the same sources.

The residence maintains “all the established protocols” that are also “reinforced with greater controls, such as carrying out daily antigen tests on all workers before entering each shift,” explain Caser sources.

Residences for people with disabilities are also failing to stop the onslaught of the sixth wave. There are already 15 centers affected in the Region of Murcia with a total of 137 positives among workers (97) and users (47).