A new year, a new subsidy for electric cars. €58 million has been made available for the SEPP scheme, of which almost €3 million has already been distributed in the first month. This is reflected in the share of EVs among the car sales of January 2024: more than a quarter of new cars sold in the Netherlands are electric.

The Bovag figures show that almost seventy percent have an electric motor, possibly in addition to a petrol engine. The hybrid powertrain is the most popular with 43.9 percent of sales. In terms of numbers, that is more than 15,000 cars. More petrol cars are still sold than EVs, but the difference is no longer much: 10,175 petrol cars compared to 8,713 electric cars.

The world leader is also the boss in the Netherlands

Together with Lexus, Toyota sold 10.3 million vehicles worldwide in 2023, which was enough for the title of 'World's Largest Automaker of 2023'. In the Netherlands, the brand is off to a good start with the most registrations in 2024. And that is not because of the EVs: Toyota sold 71 units of the bZ4X. The best scoring Toyota is the Yaris Cross with 734 units.

The best-selling model is still Tesla's Model Y with 1,141 new registered cars. The large Tesla is closely followed by another EV, the Volvo XC40 Recharge. Of these, 1,102 were sold, while only 35 units of its hybrid variant were registered.

Were there some nice cars in January?

Enough about the stuff for the normal man, let's see what fun stuff has been added in the Netherlands. Rolls-Royce is starting the new year well. One Ghost and no fewer than three Specters were sold in January. The brand is well on its way to matching or breaking the number of cars sold last year. There are only twelve, but still.

Just like Rolls-Royce, Bentley is also doing well in the first month of 2024. Five Bentaygas, six Continentals and five Flying Spurs were sold. We also welcome three new Ferrari SF90s, a Lamborghini Huracán, an Aston Martin DBS, a Maserati GranTurismo and 85 Porsche 911s.

Best-selling car brands in January 2024 in the Netherlands

Toyota – 2,896 Hyundai – 2,687 Skoda – 2,629 Volkswagen – 2,534 Volvo – 2,315

Best-selling cars in January 2024 in the Netherlands

Tesla Model Y – 1,141 Volvo XC40 – 1,137 (of which 1,102 electric) Hyundai Kona – 877 Skoda Octavia – 786 Volkswagen Polo – 739

Best-selling electric cars in January 2024 in the Netherlands

Tesla Model Y – 1,141 Volvo XC40 – 1,102 Tesla Model 3 – 458 Jeep Avenger – 427 Skoda Enyaq – 352

Number of cars sold per fuel type