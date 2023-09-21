An image of the European Parliament. FREDERICK FLORIN (AFP)

The Center for Opinion Studies (CEO) of the Generalitat has released an omnibus survey that shows that seven out of 10 Catalans are in favor or very in favor of the official status of Catalan in the European Union. According to the study, 36% of those consulted strongly agree, 33% agree and 16% disagree or strongly disagree. Support is almost universal among those who have Catalan as their first language (92%) while it exceeds 50% of those who have Spanish as their first language. By party, support for the official status of Catalan is almost unanimous among sovereignist voters and reaches 60% among socialists. Those of Ciudadanos stand at 50% while those of PP and Vox reject it.

The question about the official status of Catalan, which is now being debated in the European institutions, is included in the annual demographic study prepared annually by the CEO. The report, carried out on a universe of nearly 5,000 people, is based on the answers to questions posed by the different ministries of the Generalitat. In this case, the Department of Foreign Affairs cyclically requires the official status of Catalan. The document points out that 30% of those surveyed believe that the use of Catalan in a trial could harm their interests. The survey was carried out through a random selection of citizens who voluntarily answered the questions between the months of May and June.

The study shows majority support for the application of the Low Emissions Zone to restrict the use of older and polluting vehicles both in municipalities with less than 2,000 inhabitants and cities with more than one million. In Barcelona it is particularly high with 72% in favor. The popular Xavier García Albiol, mayor of Badalona, ​​has decided not to apply the measure. In cities with a population between 150,000 inhabitants and one million – the case of Badalona, ​​with more than 260,000 – support reaches 64% (very much in favor and in favor).

57% of Barcelona residents believe that the city is already at the limit of the tourism it can receive

In the survey, citizens have expressed their concern about the drought, which globally reaches 93% (59% very concerned and 34% quite concerned). Only 6% do not show any concern. Jordi Muñoz, CEO director, has maintained that 81% of people have taken measures to save water compared to 19% who have not. Men between 16 and 24 years old are the least savers. The study gives support to the Government by showing that 82% of those surveyed are in favor of sanctioning municipalities and companies that do not limit water consumption.

The Government is now preparing the 2024 budgets and has asked the citizens’ priorities, who have chosen as their first option to strengthen healthcare, followed by facilitating access to housing and thirdly the fight against poverty. The document provides two relevant data: the majority approves of its perception of citizen security – Vox supporters are the ones who rate it the worst – and more than half of Barcelona residents – 56% – warn that the city is already at the limit of tourism that can receive while 36% believe that it should be increased.

