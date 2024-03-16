Almost 63 thousand Russians voted early in the Russian presidential elections abroad. This was stated by CEC member Pavel Andreev on March 16.

“Since March 1, we have had early voting abroad. As of yesterday, 62,791 voters in 41 countries voted early,” he said during a CEC meeting.

Andreev also clarified that in most countries, presidential elections in the Russian Federation will take place only on one day – March 17. Three-day voting is available in only three states. According to him, voting abroad is taking place as usual.

In addition, the CEC member noted that the idea of ​​​​creating sections along the state border shows that Russia remembers its citizens.

Earlier, on March 13, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova reported that there were no violations in the Russian presidential elections abroad. The diplomat added that Russia will ensure its citizens outside the country the right to vote in the presidential elections, despite all attempts by the West to prevent this.

The day before, on March 12, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that manifestations of Russophobia in unfriendly countries on the eve of the Russian presidential elections are expected. He noted that the Russian Federation must rely on its own state interests, show consistency and resilience.

In addition, on March 4, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Gennady Askaldovich said that Russian embassies in the capitals of unfriendly countries sense an “electronic war” that Western countries are waging against them, seeking to disrupt the voting in the Russian presidential elections.

The main all-Russian voting in the presidential elections of the Russian Federation takes place over three days – from March 15 to 17. Four candidates are taking part in it: Deputy Chairman of the State Duma, candidate from the New People party Vladislav Davankov, State Duma deputy and leader of the LDPR Leonid Slutsky, State Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Nikolai Kharitonov and the current head of state, self-nominated Vladimir Putin.