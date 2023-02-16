Almost 600,000 families have requested in just 24 hours the new check for 200 euros so that low-income families can face the inflationary crisis. This was announced this Thursday by the Minister of Finance and Public Function, María Jesús Montero in statements to TVE.

The flood of requests last Wednesday, the first day in which help could be requested, was such that even the Tax Agency website collapsed. Thus, many users experienced problems when loading the website where aid can be applied for and others received error messages after filling in the forms with their data. Some problems that the Treasury blamed on “saturation” due to the strong influx of applications.

However, Montero trusts that the Tax Agency will process this check, one of the star measures of the latest government anti-crisis plan, “almost automatically” so that, once the requirements are requested and corroborated, it can be paid to families as soon as possible to “alleviate the economic situation of Spaniards” and “so we reach the most vulnerable people on time”, according to the minister.

Six million beneficiaries



The Executive calculates that the aid will reach some six million people, some 4.2 million families, among which are not the more than nine million pensioners or the beneficiaries of the minimum vital income, who have been excluded from this measure. However, it should be remembered that the previous check for 200 euros was a failure since it barely reached 22% of the possible recipients due to the excessive bureaucratic burden.

Those employees, self-employed or beneficiaries of the unemployment benefit or subsidy who in the 2022 financial year have had incomes of less than 27,000 euros in full (the gross amount without discounting expenses or withholdings) and a maximum of 75,000 euros of assets may apply for this aid. December 31, 2022 (discounting the habitual residence).