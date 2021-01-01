In Russia, on January 1, 2021, a historical record for state lotteries was set: almost 600 millionaires appeared in one day. About it RIA News reported in “Stoloto”.

“In total, in the 1369th New Year draw of the Russian Lotto, more than 2 billion rubles were drawn, of which 1 billion rubles fell on large prizes. Thus, in the festive draw, 1 thousand prizes of one million each were drawn. In one day, following the results of the festive circulation, 581 lottery millionaires appeared in the country, ”the agency’s interlocutors noted.

It is also specified that another 593 participants were able to close all 30 numbers at the same time on the 68th move. They shared the remaining 419 million prizes. According to Stoloto, more than 11.7 million tickets were won.

On January 1 of last year it became known that a resident of Moscow had won a billion rubles in the “Russian Lotto” lottery. This is the first case in the history of Russia of such a drawing. The festive draw took place on January 1, with over 53 million lottery tickets participating. The winning coupon was purchased in Moscow for 100 rubles. 99 Russians became millionaires after the New Year’s lottery.