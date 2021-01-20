Almost 60 percent of Russians opposed the introduction of covid passports for those who have had coronavirus. This was reported by RBC with reference to the results of a survey by the Superjob portal.

This initiative of the Bashkirian authorities was supported by only 12 percent of respondents. 29 percent of respondents found it difficult to answer.

There are more supporters of covid passports among those who have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Opponents of the idea note that the decision to issue a covid passport can be called discriminatory, since information about the presence of antibodies in the human body is a medical secret.

Earlier, the authorities of Bashkiria announced the issuance of covid passports to residents of the region from February. Such a document is valid for those who have formed antibodies to the coronavirus in their bodies. The certificate will give privileges to its owners. For example, discounts in stores, removal of some restrictions. Residents over 65 with antibodies will not be able to comply with mandatory self-isolation.

According to the head of the State Duma Committee on Health Protection Dmitry Morozov, covid passports must be introduced throughout the country.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, there is no official position on this issue yet, but various options are being worked out. At the same time, he noted that he did not know about the position of the regions on this issue.

A Kremlin spokesman added that the possibility of linking the right to travel abroad with the availability of a document on vaccination against coronavirus is not being considered.

However, the idea of ​​covid passports is being debated in relation to travel restrictions in other countries.

Head of department Mikhail Murashko considersthat this issue can be resolved only at the federal level, and not at the regional level.

The minister pointed out that today in Russia, obtaining a certificate is available on the website of the State Services, but this is only informing the patient about the vaccination.

The head of the Federation Council, Valentina Matvienko, announced the rejection of the idea of ​​introducing covid passports in Russia.

According to her, instead of covid passports, a special electronic register of persons who have received a coronavirus vaccine will be created.

Ombudsman for human rights in Russia Tatyana Moskalkova believes that documents on the passage of vaccination against coronavirus are needed in the fight against the pandemic, but it is necessary to take into account the observance of the rights of citizens who cannot be vaccinated against coronavirus for health reasons.

The Ombudsman added that the Cabinet of Ministers is now working on a document that allows traveling abroad. which will be issued to Russians after vaccination.

In the opinion of Polina Gabai, the founder of the Faculty of Medical Law LLC, in this case it is impossible to punish for violation of sanitary and epidemiological standards, since there will be no adverse consequences for sanitary well-being.

“The idea of ​​an antique passport is to provide privileges for its owner, and failure to issue a document will only deprive a citizen of these advantages.” Polina Gabay lawyer, founder of LLC “Faculty of Medical Law”

According to the provisions of the norms on immunization of infectious diseases, information on preventive vaccinations must be registered in medical documents and certificates of preventive vaccinations, the lawyer said.

“However, the situations in which, before the pandemic, documentary evidence of vaccination might be needed, are quite few: for example, when enrolling in educational organizations or when traveling to certain countries,” Gabay said. “In fact, an antique passport is a unique story.”

She emphasized that according to information published in the media, not only citizens who have been vaccinated against coronavirus, but also those who have antibodies to it, will be able to receive an antikid passport.

“As you can see, the presence of antibodies to COVID-19 as a basis for obtaining an antikidny passport no longer fits into the framework of immunization legislation, which deals only with vaccination,” Gabay said.