For the death Of Jade RussoL’doomed friend for driving the Porsche without a licence. After 5 years the judges have ruled that Martina Mucci, then 19 years old, is guilty because she drove without a licence, indeed, with a fake licence. Her death had occurred in the night between 23 and 24 September 2017 on the state road 1 Via Aurelia, near Castagneto Carducci, in the province of Livorno.

They had taken one Porsches for hire and that evening Giada Russo and her friend Martina Mucci were on the street, in the province of Livorno. In the night between 23 and 24 September 2017, the girl residing in the municipality of Rosignano Solvay tragically lost her life.

More than five years after that car accident, the judges sentenced the girl’s friend. She was the only defendant in her death. Martina Mucciwho was 19 at the time and was a resident of Cecina, drove without a license.

The then 19-year-old girl drove with a false license, as ascertained by the judges of the Court of Appeal of Florence, following a trial against the young woman under investigation for vehicular homicide and false material.

The 25-year-old woman, after the sentence of the Florentine judges, was taken to the prison Don Bosco of Pisa. Here he will have to serve a sentence of 4 years and 8 months in prison. She is guilty of her friend’s death.

On the evening of 23 September 2017, the girl had rented the car, a Porsche 911 Carrera. He had then driven the car with her friend Giada next to her. After a while she lost control of the vehicle and the car ran into a tree.

There was nothing they could do for the 21-year-old, while the 19-year-old came out practically unharmed. She was already known to the police for some crimes against her property. The Carabinieri of Donoratico, after that event, had discovered that she often rented large-engined sports cars presenting a false driving licence.