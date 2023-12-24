A total of 5,676 families in Murcia were able to benefit from the social rate on their water bill throughout 2023, which represents an increase of half a thousand compared to those who did so in 2022. This was reported by the Councilor for Welfare Social, Family and Health, Pilar Torres, who held a meeting with those responsible for the social services centers of Murcia and the municipal company, Aguas de Murcia, in charge of water supply to analyze the work carried out this year that is ending and to do balance of the people who have benefited from the social rate during this time.

With this type of rate, the supply of water to vulnerable people and groups is guaranteed. Furthermore, 96.8% of these contracts had a zero registration fee, which represents a greater advantage for the beneficiaries.

This rate provides coverage to families in a proven vulnerable situation, as it guarantees the provision of the home supply service for drinking water and sewage. A rate of 5 euros per month is established, plus the corresponding taxes, which covers the minimum household supply based on the number of people that make up the family unit up to a maximum of 110 liters per inhabitant per day.

Pilar Torres explained that “the social water rate has been consolidated, ensuring that year after year the number of families that benefit from it increases, thereby guaranteeing that nearly 20,000 Murcians in vulnerable situations have daily access to this fundamental resource.” . To this she added that during 2023 more than 919,300 euros have been subsidized with the social rate, which represents an increase compared to previous years: in 2022 it was 913,839 euros; in 2021 a total of 868,912 euros; In 2020, a total of 879,246 euros were granted; and in 2019 it reached 800,139 euros.

The Social Services Area of ​​the Murcia City Council collaborates with Emuasa in the management of the flat rate of 5 euros per month, from which users with individual drinking water supply policies who cannot pay their bills can benefit. water from your habitual residence and meet the following requirements:

– Be the holder of an individual drinking water supply contract with Emuasa.

– The service is only provided in the habitual residence where the family unit resides.

– The home must be inhabited during the period of application of the flat rate. Financial need must be proven and you must have been a beneficiary of financial benefits processed and reported favorably by the Social Services of the Murcia City Council in the last two years.

In these cases, the Municipal Social Services Centers of the Murcia City Council support families in the processing of this aid, through the Social Work Units (UTS).