A report published by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) this Thursday, November 30, reveals that the number of migrants who have traveled this year the more than 100 kilometers of the Darién Gap, on the border between Colombia and Panama, now amounts to almost 500,000 and It exceeds, by more than double, those registered in 2022 and 2021. The text also warns about the increased risks posed by the journey, highlighting cases of sexual violence and kidnappings.

The migration crisis in Darién intensifies year after year. After 2022 broke historical figures with 248,000 crossings along the natural border between Colombia and Panama – numbers that already exceeded 133,000 in 2021 and 6,500 in 2020-this year already broke all historical highs, exhibiting the harsh reality of the situation of migrants in Latin America.

“The number of migrants who have crossed the jungle is equivalent to more than 11% of the population of Panama. This is an unprecedented crisis to which not enough global or regional attention has been given,” mentioned Luis Eguiliz, general coordinator of MSF for Colombia and Panama.

According to the NGO, most of the people who cross the complicated Darien jungle come from Venezuela and Haiti, a portrait of the human exodus that the social, political and economic crises of these nations have caused. However, there have also been nationals from Ecuador, Chile, Burkina Faso, China, India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Cameroon who travel the jungle route with the same objective: to reach the United States.

Women are the most vulnerable on the migrant route

In addition to the obvious natural risks that the dangerous jungle terrain represents for migrants, MSF warns of a serious increase in crimes perpetrated by criminal organizations present in the heart of Dariénhighlighting that women are a population group that is especially vulnerable to sexual violence.

The organization claims to have served 397 victims of sexual violence in the Panamanian part of Darién, of which 95% were women. Violations of their dignity, ranging from non-consensual touching to rape, frequently occur in front of other migrants or within the improvised camps that displaced people set up to spend the night in the jungle.

“We are crossing the jungle looking for a better future, not for our lives to end. A snake doesn’t end your life, the men inside, who rape and kill, end your life,” lamented a Venezuelan woman, whose identity was not revealed, who claims to have witnessed multiple rapes during her time in Darién.

The nightmare begins before entering the Darién Gap

Although the dangers on the migrants’ path increase exponentially as they enter the thick jungle, The risks have existed long before reaching the Colombian border with Panama.

State negligence and the complicated security crisis experienced by many South American countries create the conditions of vulnerability that migrants face every day.

According to testimonies offered to MSF, migrants are exposed to “hunger, lack of accommodation and water sources, excessive charges, misinformation and scams, xenophobia and physical, psychological and sexual violence”, throughout their journey to the north of the continent.

“From Peru I took a bus that took me to Huaquillas (a city in Ecuador on the border with Peru). There some men took 10 migrants and stole all our money, they made the women undress, they also took our phones and they said that “If we spoke, they killed us,” said David Fuentes, a Colombian-Venezuelan migrant who lived in Peru.

The migrant dilemma, between staying in the complexity within their countries of origin or leaving for the increasing risks of the migratory route towards a better life in the United States, is increasingly intense. Although 2023 has broken all records for people transiting one of the most dangerous border crossings on the planetexperts predict that, if the trend continues this way, next year the migration crisis will be even more intense.

At least 1,078 people have died or disappeared on America’s migratory routes this year

He Missing Migrants Project of the International Organization for Womenmigrations, which monitors migratory routes around the world, updated its statistics on November 23, in which it indicates that the number of missing and dead people on these routes of the American continent in 2023 amounts to 1,078, below even than that reported last year (1,457).

In total, since 2014, when the IOM launched this monitoring mechanism, the number of dead and missing in the region has risen to 8,543.. It is considered that the most dangerous routes for land migration are found on the American continent, including the border crossing between the United States and Mexico and the Darién Gap, located between Panama and Colombia.

The region of the Americas (South, Central and North America and the Caribbean) “is characterized by mixed, complex and dynamic migratory flows, both intra-regional and extra-regional”, notes the IOM, organization that has warned of the “unprecedented” migratory movement that is being recorded through Mexico and Central America.

With EFE and local media