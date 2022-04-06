On April 1, the day the excise duties on petrol and diesel were lowered, it was clearly busier at the pump. This is now also apparent from figures from ING on the number of debit card payments at petrol stations. There was then 50 percent more fuel than on other days. On April 2, there were 20 percent more payments than usual.

The difference with the day before is especially remarkable, when the old (high) prices were still in force. Then there were 22 percent fewer debit card payments than normal. The figures also show that refueling was not only more frequent, the average amount was about 20 percent higher.

For comparisons, ING based itself on the fueling behavior from the years 2017, 2018 and 2019. The bank did not compare with the corona years 2020 and 2021, because then the car was often stationary due to the lockdowns and the advice to work from home. See also Are you negative? See how to consult debts and clear your name at Serasa

According to ING, the extra refueling has various causes. For example, many motorists have deliberately waited to refuel. People who refuel less frequently will also have postponed their refueling. In addition, the reduction in excise duties has reduced the price difference with other countries. For some motorists who refueled across the border, it therefore pays less to do so.

Short-lived enthusiasm?

For many Dutch people it was a relief to see lower prices at the pump, but that can be short-lived. An excise duty reduction was also implemented in Belgium, but inflation largely offset that decrease. That risk also exists here, but any price increase will depend on international oil prices.

According to inflation expert Bert Colijn of ING, fuel prices would fall again anyway, with or without a reduction in excise duties. Prices for the coming period will mainly be determined by the conflict in Ukraine. If there are hopeful signals, prices will fall. But if the conflict escalates again, we’ll have to dig deeper for a full tank. See also The iron fist of the Bulls

Excise duty reduction for fuel In mid-March, the cabinet decided to lower fuel excise duties on 1 April. This involved a reduction of 17.3 cents (petrol), 11.1 cents (diesel) and 4.1 cents (LPG/LNG) per litre. The cabinet made 1.7 million euros available for the temporary measure. The reduction in excise duties will apply until the end of the year. With the measure, the cabinet hopes to soften the purchasing power boom that follows high inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. For a private petrol driver, the reduction in excise duty on a full tank can easily save ten euros.

