46.6% of economists consider that the economic situation has worsened in the last six months, while 19.5% believe that it has improved and 33.9% believe that it has remained the same.

This is how it is extracted from ‘Economic barometer’ for the second half of 2024prepared by the General Council of Economists (CGE) among members from all over Spain.

According to economists, the current situation compared to six months ago shows a negative assessment of the Spanish economy. At the national level, 46.55% consider that the economy has worsened to some extent.

In it scope of the autonomous communitiesit prevails that the economic situation remains the same, with 41.09% in the first semester of 2024, higher than the 39.50% of the previous semester.

In the case of the provincesthe perception of equality also predominates, with 44.54% indicating that the situation remains the same, a slight increase compared to the 43.83% of the previous semester.

In the short term, more than half of economists believe that the Spanish economy has worsened, although with a slight improvement compared to the previous semester. At the provincial level, the perception of stability prevails, while 34.77% state that it has worsened.

For its part, in the autonomous communities the percentage of those who consider that the economy has worsened grew to 36.78% in the first half of last year, although there is a relevant proportion (36%) that believes that the situation remains stable.