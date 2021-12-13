On Ziggo Sport Select 2.54 million people watched the match, on Ziggo Sport another 2.37 million people switched. Added together, the race ranks first among the most watched programs on Sunday. It is also the most watched F1 race ever for Ziggo Sport. This record was for the F1 race in Zandvoort earlier this year. 3 million people watched this at the time.
After the F1 race in Abu Dhabi, the 8 p.m. News was the most watched program of Sunday, with almost 3 million viewers.
