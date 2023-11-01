Wednesday, November 1, 2023, 18:57



A total of 43,700 people, according to estimates by the Local Police, went to the cemeteries of Lorca during the last five days on the occasion of the All Saints’ holiday. The one in San Clemente was the busiest, with 31,000 visits and 3,200 vehicles, while the one in San Cristóbal had 3,200 people and 650 vehicles.

In addition to those in the urban area, there are twelve other cemeteries in districts that were visited by 9,500 people. Those from Almendricos, La Parroquia, Morata or Ramonete exceeded a thousand visits. The day took place without incident, said the Councilor for Citizen Security, Juan Miguel Bayonas. The Local Police established a special device to avoid crowds and guarantee traffic safety at the accesses.

In San Clemente, 4,000 parking spaces were made available and lots adjacent to the San Cristóbal cemetery were marked. The public bus service was also reinforced to travel to the cemeteries in the morning.