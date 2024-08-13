Since the presidential elections in Venezuela on July 28, 3,822 Venezuelans have come to Brazil through the border in Pacaraima, in Roraima, according to the Ministry of Justice.

The neighboring country has been experiencing a political crisis, with demonstrations and protests, since the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela declared the victory of dictator Nicolás Maduro without presenting the vote count. In the entire month of July, 9,331 Venezuelans crossed the border through Pacaraima, according to the Federal Police. In July, there were 8,602.

Data from the Ministry of Justice shows a daily flow of 273 Venezuelans entering Brazil between July 29 and August 11. According to the ministry, however, “no increase in the flow” of Venezuelans arriving in Brazil was observed. Despite this, migration is a concern behind the scenes at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

THE People’s GazetteBrazilian diplomatic sources have already admitted concern about the increase in Venezuelan migrants who may come to Brazil, while political, social and economic instability increases in the neighboring country. In the last eight years, more than one million Venezuelans have turned to the Brazilian state in search of better living conditions.

In 2017, with the intention of dealing with a large wave of Venezuelan immigrants heading to Brazil, the Brazilian government, at the time led by former president Michel Temer (MDB), set up Operation Welcome, with support from the Army. The operation provides primary and basic assistance to these Venezuelans who cross the border daily. They receive health care and food, in addition to having documents issued by the Brazilian government.

The migratory exodus of Venezuelans

Venezuela has been experiencing an economic and humanitarian crisis in recent years that has already resulted in the largest migratory exodus in the country’s history, with around 7 million Venezuelan refugees leaving the country for different nations, according to the United Nations (UN).

Venezuelan migration is a concern for the region, especially for countries that border Venezuela, such as Brazil, Colombia and Guyana. A survey conducted by Atlas Intel in Venezuela between July 19 and 21 indicates that Venezuelans are interested in leaving the country if Maduro remains in power.

In the survey, when comparing voters for Maduro and González, 65.3% of those who voted for the opposition candidate said that the election result had an influence on their desire to leave Venezuela, compared to 14.3% of voters for the Chavista autocrat. In the same survey, Brazil appears among the main destinations for Venezuelans who want to leave the country – the United States appears as the first option.

Nicolás Maduro, who has been president of Venezuela for over a decade, inherited the position from Hugo Chávez, whose vice president he was and who governed Venezuela for 14 years. Accused of committing a series of human rights crimes and of arresting and torturing opponents, Maduro is seen as responsible for the economic and social crisis experienced in Venezuela.

Brazil tries to mediate political crisis in Venezuela

The political crisis in Caracas gained new chapters in July, when elections were held to elect a representative. The electoral process, however, was marked by maneuvers by Maduro to keep him in power. In addition to the persecution of opponents, two opposition candidates were prevented from running in the election.

At the end of the vote, Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) – which operates under the influence of the Chavista autocrat – announced Maduro’s reelection, but without confirming the results. Since then, the opposition has disputed the announcement and claimed that Edmundo González is the winner of the election.

Protesters also took to the streets to demand the election records, which could prove the results announced by the CNE. Hundreds of people were arrested and dozens killed amid the protests in Venezuela.

Alongside Colombia and Mexico, Brazil has been trying to articulate a solution to the Venezuelan political imbroglio. The three nations have demanded that the electoral records of the Maduro regime recognize or record the results announced by the CNE and have also proposed a dialogue between Maduro and the Venezuelan opposition to find a consensus for the process in the country.