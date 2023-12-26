The barrier of 4,000 tickets sold for the Copa del Rey match against Valencia on January 7 (Cartagonova, 7:00 p.m.) has not yet been surpassed, but this will probably happen in the next few hours. Cartagena has sold 2,000 seats online, 400 of them to Valencian fans, and another almost 2,000 at the club's offices, according to data provided by the club itself to LA VERDAD. The almost 9,000 subscribers of the Albinegra entity have their place and their discount guaranteed until this Friday, December 29 at 2:00 p.m. Member seats that have not been sold will then be put on sale on Saturday and the prices for subscribers will be the same as for non-subscribers.

The sale is not working as expected, mainly due to the two defeats against Burgos (0-3) and Huesca (3-0) in the last two days of the year, which dynamited a good part of the hopes of salvation that the fans harbored after the wins against Sporting (1-0) and Elche (1-2). A full capacity in the Cup, therefore, is ruled out.

Last year there were 12,500 spectators at the cup match against Villarreal and on December 29, five days before hosting the 'Yellow Submarine', more than 6,000 tickets had been sold. Two years ago, when Valencia also played in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey, Efesé had sold 7,700 tickets on December 30.

That match against Valencia de Bordalás was played on January 5, 2022, before the Three Kings Parade, and the 11,100 seats on sale ended up being sold out. There were still restrictions derived from the pandemic and the club was then only able to complete 75% of the capacity. Things have changed a lot in sports and ticket prices have also increased, which on this occasion are 20, 25 and 30 euros for subscribers and 30, 35 and 45 for non-subscribers.