The forecast spoke of rain in the afternoon and the sky, a leaden color, threatened to ruin Christmas Eve in Buenos Aires. However, under the motto No family without Christmas, around 1,000 volunteers from the Movement of Excluded Workers (MTE) and other social organizations, met after noon in Plaza Congreso to prepare the tables and serve Christmas dinner to about 4,000 homeless people, 1,500 more than a year before.

At seven in the afternoon, the 200 tables, arranged transversally to the Argentine Congress building (so that no one turns their back), were already covered with white, blue and flowered tablecloths. The square was filled with people: families, friends, people alone or in couples, they arrived walking with bags, baby strollers and baby carriers. “If I didn't come to this dinner, I was going to be alone tonight,” was a phrase that was repeated by several.

The dinner that the MTE has organized for seven years attracts more and more people. 40.1% of the Argentine population is poor and almost 10% is destitute, that is, they do not even have enough income to eat. It is a very high figure, but it is expected to increase even more in the coming months, when the effects of the harsh cut in public spending decreed by the new president, Javier Milei, are felt.

According to him first national census of homeless people carried out by the MTE, Nuestramérica Movimiento Popular and the University of Buenos Aires, there are 9,440 homeless people in Argentina, of which 8,028 are in the city of Buenos Aires and 909 are minors. This number triples those thrown by the national census of 2022 and the report last April from the municipal Ministry of Development and Habitat.

The Christmas Eve dinner is organized by the Movement of Excluded Workers (MTE) under the motto No family without Christmas. VALENTINA FUSCO

The preparation of the meals is in charge of the cooks of the soup kitchens that they offer in different neighborhoods of the city and the suburbs. In addition, they offer mobile showers that they install on Hipólito Irigoyen Street and a hair salon. Volunteers cut hair. From 5 p.m. until dinner, around 100 people stopped by.

“I looked like new,” says Antonio, making a parody gesture at the advertising models. He is from Misiones, he is 54 years old and came to Buenos Aires when he was a teenager to work in construction, a very common job among all those interviewed in that article. “It is very difficult to get a stable job in this field,” he explains, while a volunteer is cutting and combing his thick, gray hair. He has lived on the street for 30 years, he says.

People were laughing and talking from table to table. Some knew each other before. Meanwhile, the volunteers, people of all ages, although mostly young, ran with trays in their hands, balancing so they wouldn't fall. They stood in long lines to remove drinks and food from the tents. Everything was much more than imagined.

At one of the tables, there was a couple talking and two empty seats, with small backpacks and coats. “The truth is that this is very nice for us,” says Jimena, 23 years old, her red dress contrasting, under the light of the reflectors, with her black hair and her very white smile. She rents a room next to her two daughters, ages 2 and 6, who were playing with other kids. There was a children's area, specially prepared with inflatables, baseball players and a tent full of candy and colorful packages that Santa Claus would distribute at midnight. The current crisis affects children especially harshly: 56% of those under 15 years of age are poor.

Emanuel, 28, is his partner and was sitting next to him. They clarified that they were together recently and that he currently lives on the street because he does not have money to rent. “I'm a bricklayer, but I don't have a permanent job. I do “changas” (informal and temporary jobs) for which they pay me very little. Sometimes he allows me to rent a room, but only for a day or two,” she explained with a resigned smile.

People wait for the arrival of dinner and the delivery of gifts from Santa Claus. VALENTINA FUSCO

As night fell, the threat of rain seemed far away. People were waiting for dinner to arrive, chatting and laughing. In the careful appearance of their appearance, their clothing and their footwear, many of them showed the importance they gave to the meeting and the dignity it made them feel. “They don't see us. For many people we do not exist,” says Adela, a 75-year-old woman. With a tired look, she says she thanks social movements for these things they do because the system makes them invisible.

At 8:30 p.m., the volunteers filed out and headed to their assigned tables. They wore a black apron with a white legend: No family without Christmas. They approached and greeted each of the diners at the table they were given individually. They asked them about their lives, their stories, they sat next to them, they laughed, they called them by name, they addressed each other on a first-name basis and a bond was created that made people feel cared for and cared for.

“This food is a luxury,” Emilio thanked, while he cut the baked matambre with salad that had been served to him. On top of that, there were empanadas, sandwiches, cheese and cherry tomatoes for starters. The main course consisted of chicken with Russian salad and rice salad and for dessert there was a variety of cakes and sweet bread. The financing for this event came from donations of money and materials from people who contribute according to their possibilities.

On the street since he was 9 years old

The treatment at the tables was friendly, funny, there was no tension. Next to Emilio, Rosalía and Javier were sitting, a very young couple, along with their three daughters, ages 8, 6 and 3. They are from Carlos Spegazzini, a neighborhood in the Buenos Aires suburbs and from there they came to share Christmas Eve with others. “I don't have a penny to give gifts to the girls and we thought that this dinner was going to make them very happy,” Javier says seriously.

“After a long time, we managed to build a house on my old man's land. We couldn't live on the street anymore,” adds Rosalía. Javier knows what it's like to live on the street: he did it since he was 9 years old. Her mother abandoned him and, recently, he was reunited with her and her two younger brothers. “I want my brothers to study, not to live what I lived, that's why I brought them to my house.”

A child waiting for the distribution of Christmas gifts during the Christmas Eve celebration in front of Congress. VALENTINA FUSCO

Around 9 p.m., no one remembered the rain. The tables were full. They had capacity for 10 people but, in many cases, it exceeded it. Adding to this party atmosphere was the live music that played on stage: folklore, tango, cumbia and rap alternated and the people accompanied with applause. The moment of greatest impact was when Santiago Motorizado, a national rock composer with committed and popular lyrics, came on stage.

Juan Grabois, founder of the MTE, approached at the end of the recital. He seemed happy about the increasingly important result of a new call and said that he looks at the future “like Dante when he entered hell with Virgil: some hopes were lost, but firmness and the ideals of purity are what are going for us.” to move forward.” After taking photos and hugging with the people who approached him, he entered the tent and began to work with the volunteers who prepared the plates of food.

“What do you mean by being homeless?” asks Gustavo rhetorically, sitting with four friends at a secluded table. “If you have to choose between eating and renting, is it homeless?” he asked indignantly. He didn't like the term. He expressed himself with a very correct vocabulary. Next to him was “Jackie Chan Tung” (a play on words that is associated with the lunfardo “chantún”, informal, tricky), a man over 50 years old, who clearly has read a lot and sings tangos with a loud voice. very in tune. He introduced himself as a friend of María Kodama and, to the laughter of the rest of the table, challenged them to look for the video where he demonstrated it.

Single mothers

Women and their role as caregivers continues to be reflected in the enormous number of single mothers with young children. Most of them come from having lived on the streets until recently. There were also many men of economically active age who are not working. “They don't take you for your age or they want to pay you a pittance,” several between 35 and 55 years old agreed.

The dinner schedule went perfectly. Around 11 p.m., desserts were served and many people took them for the next day. Not only people with housing problems attended the dinner. Retirees also attended, like María, 65, who explained that “Inflation ate my retirement. It lasted a week,” says María and adds. “I came so as not to be alone and to share dinner.”

While the cumbia band, Cenizas, performed classics of that genre, people got up from the tables to dance. Children with children, women with each other, men with women, men with men, everyone danced in Congress Plaza to the rhythm of. “Give me cumbia.” Santa Claus appeared among the people and the children were excited to see him. The first drops of a cold drizzle fell but no one registered. The children crowded in front of the tent where the gifts were and left with their hands full of bags. When the drizzle gained strength, the mothers paraded with their strollers and a chain of boys holding hands behind them.

With 15 minutes to midnight, the rain was heavy and Juan Grabois, leader of the MTE, appeared on stage to greet and encourage people to stay and toast. He mentioned the religious significance of the date for those who believe and criticized the reduction in rights that the Milei Government is preparing.

“We respect, but we are also going to make them respect us,” he repeated twice” and the Christmas greeting became a harangue in which he stressed that they will remain in the fight and that they will confront power in the streets if it wants to overwhelm them. A few seconds before 12, she invited everyone to hug whoever was next to them. “Like every year, Christmas was organized in Congress for homeless families, until one day it is no longer needed. Here's to the immense commitment of the colleagues in the social movements. Merry Christmas everyone! ”She concluded. People applauded him, hugged each other and began to relax until next Christmas.

Homeless families listen to Juan Grabois, leader of MTE, during the Christmas Eve celebration. VALENTINA FUSCO

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS América newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in the region.