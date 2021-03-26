The clashes between dissidents of the extinct FARC guerrilla and the Venezuelan Armed Forces caused the flight of thousands of people on the border between both countries during the last week. The Colombian government asked the international community for help to face the humanitarian emergency.

There are almost 4,000 people, most of them Venezuelans, who have been fleeing for days from the clashes between the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) and a dissident Colombian armed group of the former FARC guerrilla.

The clashes have taken place since last weekend in the Venezuelan state of Apure, bordering the Colombian department of Arauca. Most of the displaced are concentrated in the Colombian town of Arauquita.

The director of Migration Colombia, Juan Francisco Espinosa, issued a statement on Thursday, March 25, in which he assured that “3,961 people, of which 2,536 are Venezuelans,” are going through this humanitarian emergency. “This is the result of this terrorist incursion into Venezuelan territory,” he added.

For its part, the FANB confirmed the clashes in Apure, where at least two Venezuelan soldiers have lost their lives.

The Mayor’s Office of Arauquita assured that the town has fifteen shelters where displaced people are housed, which currently receive care from various humanitarian organizations, such as the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Pan American Organization of the Health (PAHO).

The displaced denounce abuse of power by the Venezuelan Army

“When the bombs fell, I felt so nervous,” Niomar Díaz, a displaced young man, told Reuters. “A grandfather, an eight-year-old boy, a nine-year-old boy and his mother died in a house. The situation was terrible,” he added.

Both Díaz and other Venezuelans who fled reported cases of abuse of power and arbitrary detentions by the FANB. Human Rights Watch (HRW) also claimed to have “received credible allegations of abuse by the Venezuelan security forces,” reported the director of the NGO for the Americas, José Miguel Vivanco.

The situation seems untenable without further help. The director of the Norwegian Council for Refugees in Colombia, Dominika Arseniuk, denounced that the people “are terrified and fear for their lives” and asked the two governments involved to “guarantee the protection of the population.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the international community to join in assisting in the face of this humanitarian crisis, in which more than 3,100 people have had to be forcibly displaced to find protection in Colombia. – Colombian Foreign Ministry (@CancilleriaCol) March 24, 2021

The Colombian Foreign Ministry asked the international community for help to address the humanitarian crisis at the border, which is currently closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The crisis adds tension to the border between Colombia and Venezuela

The situation occurs on an already tense border that currently continues to be the scene of one of the largest exodus in the world, with thousands of Venezuelans crossing into Colombia fleeing poverty.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza recalled that “any attempt to violate the territorial integrity of Venezuela will have a strong reaction.”

#RELEASE | Venezuela rejects the statements of the Colombian Foreign Ministry regarding an “alleged concern” about the operations of the FANB in ​​the Apure state. Any attempt to violate the territorial integrity of Venezuela will have a strong reaction. pic.twitter.com/M8OhBkGKTe – Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) March 24, 2021

Throughout decades of armed conflict, the Colombian government has accused the Bolivarian Executive of harboring and protecting armed groups beyond its borders, allegations that Venezuela has always denied.

For its part, Colombia also entered into a serious conflict with the neighboring country of Ecuador in 2008, when its Army entered Ecuadorian territory to attack the then FARC guerrilla and kill one of its leaders of the time, Raúl Reyes.

During and after the Havana Peace Accords between the guerrillas and the Government of Colombia, several groups withdrew from the FARC to form dissident groups that continue to be armed and operating in various parts of the country.

With EFE, Reuters and local media