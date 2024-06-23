AP: At least 39 people killed in Israeli strike on Gaza Strip

Nearly 40 people were injured in an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip on June 22. This is reported by Associated Press (AP) citing Palestinian officials and local hospital staff.

“At least 39 people became victims of Israeli strikes in the north of the Gaza Strip,” the publication writes.

Gaza’s emergency response team said rescuers were searching for survivors at the site of the strike in the Shati refugee camp west of Gaza, and that dozens of bodies had been recovered from a building damaged in the strike in the eastern Gaza Strip.

On Saturday, June 22, Israel, with the help of fighter jets, launched strikes on two Hamas military installations in the Gaza region, the publication writes without mentioning details.

Earlier, the head of the Politburo of the radical Palestinian movement, Ismail Haniyeh, said that Hamas is open to any initiatives that are aimed at achieving peace in the Gaza Strip, but at the same time satisfy its basic demands.