The president of the Murcian Association of Travel Agencies (Amuravi), David Blasco, described the situation of these establishments included within the tourism sector as “very complicated”. For this reason, this association, which represents 123 of the 282 agencies that operate throughout the Region, will take its protests in front of the Regional Assembly «to claim a real aid plan for these offices by the regional government«.

Blasco denounced that since the pandemic began “between 30 and 40% of travel agencies have drawn the blind.” In addition, he predicted that without a real and specific aid plan for the sector “it may be that 100% will not reach September.”

The president of Amuravi expressed his discomfort because the aid of the ‘Reactive Plan’ approved by the regional Executive “has barely been enough to distribute 1,000 euros for each agency.” This fact has caused Blasco to be very graphic when expressing that to travel agencies «We are stupid when we see the aid that the hospitality receives of 4,000 euros for two weeks closing date or close to € 42,000 to the gaming halls «.

Travel agencies had to remain open since March of last year to deal with claims, cancellations, return money for contracted trips and repatriate clients who “were stranded” when the health crisis broke out. All these actions “have come out of our own pocket,” said Blasco, who pointed out that this situation forced them “to decapitalize our businesses to face these situations” with the risk of ruining the owners of these businesses.

To deal with this situation, the Central Government “tells us to take advantage of ICO loans” something that, in Blasco’s opinion, “It is a risk because with zero bills we cannot risk entering into a loan«. In this sense, the president of Amuravi holds the large airlines partly responsible: »Iberia or Air Europa have received liquidity from ICO credits and, to date, they have not been able to return part of the 300 million euros they owe to all travel agencies in the country «.

Uncertain future



With this situation, David Blasco predicted an uncertain future for travel agencies: “The end of the tunnel is still very long.” And he calculated that “they ask us to hold out until September or October but, at this rate, without aid it will be very difficult.” In this sense, Amuravi asserted that “100% of the travel agency staff is in an ERTE.” In addition, Blasco confirmed that “the uncertainty means that many owners cannot ensure whether or not they will be able to rescue part of their employees.”