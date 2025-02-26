Almost 40% of the contracts canceled by Musk and their Doge acolytes will not mean any savings

About 40% of the federal contracts that the Trump administration claims to have canceled as part of its expense reduction reduction program will not save money from the government, according to the administration’s own data, as stated in Associated Press information.

The so -called Government Efficiency Department (Doge) of Elon Musk published last week an initial list of 1,125 contracts that were terminated in recent weeks throughout the Federal Administration. The data published in the “DOGE portal” show that more than a third of contract cancellations, 417 in total, will not generate savings.

This is due, in most cases, to the fact that the total value of contracts has already been complete , he has already done it.

Dozens of these contracts correspond to subscriptions already paid to AP, Political and other media services that the administration said it would stop using. Others include research studies already awarded, training carried out, software purchased and even contracts for fellows that have already completed their work.

A government member said it made sense to cancel contracts considered as possible Lastres, even if those cancellations do not generate savings. The official is not authorized to publicly speak of the subject and cannot reveal his identity.

Trump’s counterorders to doge

The idyll between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump has encountered a bump: the opposition of some members of the Republican Administration itself to apply the ultimatum launched by the owner of X against federal workers. Either a symptom of an incipient internal rebellion against the arbitrariness of the tandem Trump-Musk or another consequence of chaos unleashed, the senior government officials have contradicted the threat that the billionaire launched against the federal staff.

The weekend, the Doge working group, which theoretically leads Musk – although the White House said in a judicial document that he was not the administrator – sent to the officials an email in which he gave them 48 hours to explain what they had done The last week. If not responding before midnight on Monday, they would be fired. The opposition by numerous senior administration officials, including faithful followers of Trump such as Kash Patel, the new FBI director, has resulted in a momentary retreat by Musk.

Trump administration charges contradict Musk and ask their employees not to respond to the ultimatum to justify their work

When a few hours were missing for midnight, the billionaire has published a new tweet in which he announced that federal workers were given a second chance. “At the discretion of the president, they will be given another chance. If you do not respond a second time, the contract will be terminated, ”he said in X.