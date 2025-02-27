The Spaniards see more and more similarities between animals and people. A large majority believes that fauna feels or is afraid very similar to that of men, but also almost 40% agree or well in accordance with the statement that animals «They think similarly to human beings», Thus attributing not only sensitive but also cognitive to animals.

These are some of the results that the study “perceptions of nature and animals” that the BBVA Foundation has elaborates for fifteen years and examines perceptions and attitudes towards animals through a questionnaire to more than 2,000 people.

Together, the study shows that about half of the population (45%) perceives a high closeness level andNTRE animals and humans, 47% are in an intermediate position and only 7% perceive a low level of closeness.

Where there are more consensus is in the ’emotional’ statements. Respondents believe that animals feel physical pain cas human beings (an affirmation that achieves an average note according to the 8.4) and fear (7,7), which have emotions similar to ours (7.0) and feel pleasure in a similar way (6,7). These scores have grown significantly since the first study of 2008, when the average of agreement on the similarity of physical pain and pleasure in animals and humans was 6.9 and 5.7 respectively.









As for cognitive abilitiesMost consider that animals have memory and memories similar to human beings (6.6) and also, although more moderately, that they have language capacity (5.5). However, regarding the ability to plan their actions or think as human beings opinions They are more polarized: 39% of Spaniards believe that animals do have this planning capacity (6 or more scores), while 42% do not agree (4 or less score). The average note is 4.7. The same goes for the question of whether animals think “similar” to human beings: 37% of respondents give them a score in favor of 43% with a score that denotes disagreement. The final note stays at 4.6.

Investigation

In addition, the study also evaluates different types of animals with animals. It is mostly accepted in veterinary research (6,7), followed by the doctor (5.8) and the scientist (5,6), although with a trend of decreasing support in these last two cases, since The support was from 7 and 6.5 respectively in 2008.

However, where rejection is majority is for entertainment and aesthetic purposes, such as research for cosmetics production, clothing and accessories. For example, the average note towards the use of animals for bullfights is 1.8, which descends to 1.4 in the case of the circus and 1.3 to investigate cosmetics.

Attitudes towards the use of animals tend to be more favorable among men, who do not have animals at home, express a higher level of religiosity and identify ideologically with the right