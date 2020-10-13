In 31 regions of the Russian Federation, a special fire-prevention regime has been introduced, which prohibits citizens from visiting forests. This is reported by the All-Russian Research Institute for Civil Defense and Emergencies of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Russian Federation. TASS…

The regime will operate from 12 to 19 October. Due to the established dry weather, there is a high probability of an increase in the number of hotbeds of wildfires in the North Caucasus, in the Southern Federal District, in the southern and central regions of the Volga and Central Federal Districts.

In particular, a special fire safety regime operates throughout the Moscow, Leningrad, Volgograd, Rostov, Samara and Kurgan regions, as well as in Stavropol, Altai, Dagestan and Crimea.

The day before, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, warned that a high and extreme level of fire danger is predicted in the coming days in the North Caucasus, in the Black Earth Region, in the south of the Central Federal District and in the Southern Federal District. At the same time, according to forecasters, the fire hazardous season will last until early November.