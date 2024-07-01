BFMTV: 39 MPs from Le Pen’s party were elected to the French Parliament in the first round

Almost 40 deputies from Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (RN) party were elected to the French parliament in the first round of elections. This is reported by BFMTV citing data from the French Ministry of the Interior.

“At least 39 candidates supported by RN were elected as deputies in the first round, including Marine Le Pen, Sebastien Chenu and Julien Audoul,” the French television channel reported.

Earlier, the LCI TV channel said that the National Rally would receive between 240 and 270 seats in the French parliament, giving it a relative majority. French President Emmanuel Macron’s coalition received about 21 percent of the vote. In the new parliament, Together for the Republic could take between 60 and 90 seats. The left-wing coalition New Popular Front receives about 29 percent of the vote, which will allow it to receive between 180 and 200 seats in parliament.

After the first election results were announced, representatives of the radical left-wing black bloc movement began smashing cafe windows and setting trash cans on fire during a demonstration in Paris. Demonstrators chanted “we will not let the National Rally win.”