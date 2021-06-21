Almost 4 in 10 Dutch people were tested for the corona virus

Between 1 August 2020 and mid-April 2021, around 6.7 million people have had themselves tested for the coronavirus at least once, accounting for 38 percent of the Dutch population. That will be revealed on Monday an analysis by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) based on data from the GGDs. Together, 11.3 million tests were administered in Dutch test locations. Tests that were taken outside the GGD were not included in the analysis.

Young people were tested the most, the elderly the least. This is partly due to the reopening of primary schools in February, since then entire classes have had to be tested for a corona infection. Employees more often requested a corona test than people on social assistance or who are retired. The percentage that took a test was highest in the professional group that works in education.

For most people, it remained with one corona test between August and mid-April. 24.5 percent visited a test site twice, 15.9 percent three or more times. Of all the people tested at the GGDs, 17 percent tested positive for the corona virus at least once.