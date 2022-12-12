Almost 4,400 civilians have died since the beginning of the escalation as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was announced on Monday, December 12, by the representative office of the DPR in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine.

“During the 298 days of the escalation, 4,376 civilians have died, including 132 children. 2,247 civilians, including 153 children, received injuries of varying severity,” the mission’s Telegram channel says.

It is also noted that since the beginning of the escalation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have fired 135 missiles from American HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) at the settlements of the republic.

On the same day, Anna Soroka, adviser to the head of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), reported about 2,000 dead civilians in the Severodonetsk agglomeration since the end of February, which includes the cities of Rubizhnoye, Lisichansk and Kremennaya.

Earlier, on December 9, Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, announced that Moscow had sent a letter to the Security Council and the UN General Assembly about the shelling of civilians in Donbass by Ukrainian troops. This document contains photographs and descriptions of the aftermath of the attacks.

The day before, the spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric, said that the attacks on Donetsk damaged two buildings of humanitarian non-governmental organizations (NGOs), as well as the cars of their employees.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation to protect Donbass. The situation on the line of contact in the region escalated on February 17. Intensive shelling of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics by the Armed Forces of Ukraine led to damage to a number of civilian infrastructure facilities, as well as to casualties among the civilian population.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.