Almost 35 thousand residents of the Rostov region were left without power supply due to bad weather

Almost 35 thousand residents of the Rostov region were left without power supply due to bad weather. This was announced by the Governor of the region Vasily Golubev in his Telegram-channel.

According to the head of the region, the power outage was due to strong winds and sleet that damaged power lines. He specified that blackouts occurred in 8 districts and 3 cities of the region.

“Across the region, 343 brigades were involved in operational recovery work, these are 1244 people and 640 pieces of equipment. Emergency recovery work will be carried out around the clock,” he said.