The Civil Guard intensified inspections and controls against illegal trade or distribution of counterfeit toys or toys that do not meet safety standards within the framework of Operation ‘Ludus’, led by Europol with the support of the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) and the European Union Intellectual Property Office (Euipo), and with the co-leadership of Spain and Romania.

More than 4,000 actions were carried out throughout the national territory, mainly in bazaars and wholesale warehouses, conventional roads, ports, airports and land customs precincts. As a consequence of these actions, more than 1,900 administrative offenses on smuggling and labeling and safety of toys and40 criminal offenses for violation of industrial property rights, resulting in 41 people investigated.

In the Region of Murcia, members of the Civil Guard of the Fiscal Area of ​​Águilas carried out inspections in five establishments in the Murcian districts of Los Dolores and Beniaján last December, which allowed to seize 29,683 toys with a value greater than 39,000 euros, all of them coming from China. Five people were investigated as alleged perpetrators of a crime against industrial property.

In a joint action with the Tax Agency, the Civil Guard carried out 61 inspections in Vizcaya, managing to intervene more than 26,000 counterfeit toys and laser pointers, with the total value of the intervened objects exceeding 36,000 euros. Among the crimes attributed to the regents of the inspected establishments are 2 crimes against industrial property and a total of 177 administrative offenses in matters of smuggling, consumption, immigration and taxation.

The Civil Guard collaborated with different entities and organizations of the public and private sphere during the execution of the operation, such as the Spanish Patent and Trademark Office (OEPM), the Association for the Defense of the Trademark (ANDEMA) and the Spanish Association of Manufacturers of Toys (AEFJ).

Toys from an establishment seized by the Benemérita. / GC

Balance of the ‘Ludus’ operation in Europe



Thanks to the actions developed in the 24 participating countries (Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania , Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom and United States), during this first edition of the ‘Ludus’ operation, nearly 5 million fake toys worth more than 16 million euros have been intervened.

These toys are extremely difficult to distinguish copies of the original products and, in many cases, pose a serious risk to the health of children, since they have not been subject to safety controls. In addition, they do not usually include essential information such as age limit or instructions for use.