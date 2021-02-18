Almost 3,000 people attended a demonstration through downtown Frankfurt on Thursday evening racist attack in Hanau a year ago and its victims are remembered.

At a rally in front of the main train station and a subsequent march, dozens of demonstrators carried pictures with portraits of those killed or posters with the words “Say their names”. The rally also called for a stronger discussion of racism and right-wing extremism in Germany.

In chants, the demonstrators kept chanting “Hanau was not an isolated incident”. The police were on site with numerous officers. It remained peaceful, only when some Bengalos were set on fire it became temporarily restless.

In the direction of the police there were “Where were you in Hanau?” Shouts. The “February 19th Hanau Initiative”, an association of relatives of several attack victims, had accused the security forces of misconduct on the night of the crime, among other things.

In the attack on February 19, 2020, nine people were killed for racist motives. The perpetrator had previously published pamphlets and videos with conspiracy theories and racist views on the Internet. (dpa)