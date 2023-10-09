Number represents an increase of 23.5% compared to the 1st half of 2022; survey is from Conexis Brasil Digital

During the 1st half of 2023, 2.89 million meters of telecommunications cables were stolen or stolen across Brazil, or almost 3,000 km of wiring. The number is enough to travel, for example, the distance from Salvador to Porto Alegre.

The data was released this Monday (9.Oct.2023) by Conexis Brasil Digital, a company that represents the largest telecommunications operators in the country. Here’s the complete of the report (PDF – 229 kB).

In 2022, 2.34 million meters and 2.38 million meters were stolen or stolen, respectively, in the 1st and 2nd semester, totaling 4,700 km of cables.

The amount of 2.89 million stolen in the first 6 months of 2023 is 23.5% higher than in the 1st half of 2022 and 21.4% higher compared to the 2nd half of 2022.

According to Conexis Brasil Digital, theft, theft, vandalism and the reception of cables and equipment bring direct losses to millions of consumers, as users are left without access to important services, such as internet and telephony.

Thefts also compromise the activity of public services, such as police, fire departments and also medical emergencies.

“We are seeing an increase in these criminal actions, which is of great concern to the sector. Connectivity is increasingly important in people’s lives and these crimes can no longer be seen as less serious”says the director of Institutional and Government Relations and Communication at Conexis Brasil Digital, Daniela Martins.

Combat

The telecommunications sector defends coordinated public security action that involves the Three Powers: Judiciary, Legislative and Executive, at federal, state and municipal levels. The objective is to achieve the approval of bills that increase penalties for these types of crimes and, consequently, help combat criminal acts.

“The sector has been defending the implementation of public policies to combat theft, theft and receiving of cables and equipment. A point considered essential by the sector is the approval of the PL 5846/16 It’s from PL 4997/2019which typify and increase punishment for these crimes that harm citizens so much”said Daniela.

According to the Director, the telecommunications sector also awaits the advancement of bills and government actions that deal more rigorously with companies that receive materials stolen by criminals. The sector defends the change of the rule that penalizes operators when the service is interrupted as a result of crime.

Most affected states

São Paulo was the region that suffered most from these crimes. In the 1st half of 2023, the total stolen exceeded 664 km. This amount is 35.3% higher than in the 1st half of 2022 and 21.9% higher than in the 2nd.

Read the top 5:

São Paulo : 664 km (35.3% increase compared to the 1st half of 2022 and 21.9% compared to the 2nd);

Paraná : 591 km (increases of 21.2% and 13%);

Bahia : 296.3 km (increases of 188.5% and 117.7%);

Minas Gerais : 262.3 km (drops of 17.3% and 15.1%);

Rio Grande do Sul: 229.5 km (increases of 52.7% and 47.3%).

In Rio de Janeiro, the telecommunications sector intensified dialogue with authorities to promote actions to combat theft, robbery and vandalism. The number of stolen cables in the 1st half of 2023 was 71,484 meters, which represents a drop of 55.8% compared to the same period last year and 39.8% compared to the 2nd half of 2022.

However, Rio faces a delicate situation with the blocking of access for service provider teams to maintain used equipment in regions controlled by organized crime.

According to Conexis Brasil Digital, in these regions, consumers are held hostage by the services of illegal companies, which do not guarantee consumer rights and charge abusive prices.