The head of the Extraordinary Secretariat for Supporting the Reconstruction of Rio Grande do Sul, Paulo Pimenta, reported that the federal government has already paid 274,000 families in Rio Grande do Sul the reconstruction aid, following the floods that devastated the state between April and May. “These resources will help people to start over,” said Pimenta, during a speech at a ceremony to deliver agricultural machinery in Porto Alegre on Friday.

The machines come from parliamentary amendments and were released by the Ministry of Agriculture. In total, 34 municipalities will be served with the equipment.

Pimenta, who is from Santa Maria, Rio Grande do Sul, also reported that the federal government authorized early withdrawals from the Severance Pay Guarantee Fund (FGTS) by Rio Grande do Sul residents, and that “more than 1 million” of them have already made the withdrawal. He also mentioned, among other initiatives, that the federal government postponed payment of Rio Grande do Sul’s debt, which totals R$280 million per month, for 36 months. “We are on the second installment, which means that R$560 million is already available and will be allocated to the state’s reconstruction fund.”

He also said that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will not charge interest on the debt, which will mean an additional R$11 million for the Rio Grande do Sul reconstruction fund.

The climate disaster is affecting the economy of the entire country. Brazilian industrial production fell by 0.9% compared to April, with losses in 16 of the 25 activities investigated, according to the Monthly Industrial Survey: Physical Production, by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

