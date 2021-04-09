Firefighters extinguished a fire in a dormitory building in Vladivostok. 297 people were evacuated to the street, reports on Friday, April 9, the press service GU EMERCOM across the Primorsky Territory.

The fire occurred in a hostel on Kirov Street, 93. A message about it was received by the fire brigade at 23.37 (16.37 Moscow time). It is noted that the first fire brigades arrived at the site in five minutes.

“Thanks to the triggering of the evacuation management system and the competent actions of the staff of the institution, as preventive measures, all people in the building were evacuated. 297 people were evacuated to the fresh air, ”the message says.

Fire and heavy smoke were detected in the back room. The reason was a short circuit. At 00:30 (17:30 Moscow time) the fire was completely extinguished, its area was 6 sq. m. 32 personnel and 13 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing.

