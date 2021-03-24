The Italian authorities have located in a warehouse in Italy some 29 million doses of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, supposedly prepared for export to the United Kingdom, according to the newspaper ‘La Stampa’.

The doses have been found in a plant of the Catalent company, near Rome, after the European Commission warned. At least part of this material would have been produced in the Netherlands by the firm Halix, an AstraZeneca subcontractor with the capacity to generate 5 million doses per month, reports the Bloomberg agency.

The drugs located in Italy are almost double those that the EU has received so far from the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company and, according to ‘La Stampa’, their final destination is the United Kingdom, which would have bought them to guarantee a second dose at almost 15 million people.

The news transcends precisely the day in which the Community Executive adopts a modification of the control mechanism created to prevent the export of vaccines abroad by manufacturers that are not complying with their sales commitments to EU countries.

Among the planned changes is that Brussels announces after the College of Commissioners at noon that the mechanism is made more flexible to also act on shipments that affect the productions of compliant companies but whose destination is countries that do not export to the EU.

So far, this mechanism has only been used to stop the delivery of vaccines once in the month and a half that it has been running and it was to block a consignment of AstraZeneca also prepared for shipment from Italy, although destined for Australia.

The fiasco due to the constant breaches of AstraZeneca with the deliveries committed to the EU partners while supplying the United Kingdom without delay with what is produced in European plants has raised the tension between Brussels and London, to the point that the head of the Community Executive, Ursula von der Leyen, a week ago threatened the Government of Boris Johnson to veto exports of vaccines to the United Kingdom.

Von der Leyen will take this proposal on Thursday to the EU Heads of State and Government who will meet by videoconference to analyze the problems to advance in the vaccination of Europeans at the expected pace.