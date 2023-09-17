“Yandex. Schedule”: 20 flights delayed and 8 canceled at Moscow airports

At the Moscow airports Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo on the night of September 17, at least 28 flights were delayed or canceled. About it testify data from the Yandex. Schedule”.

As of 02:56 Moscow time, six flights were delayed at Vnukovo airport, and six more were cancelled. Eight flights to Sheremetyevo are delayed, to Domodedovo six are delayed and two are cancelled. There is no information about flight cancellations or delays at Zhukovsky Airport.

Earlier it was reported that the “Carpet” plan was announced at the Moscow airports Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo. It is announced when unknown or dangerous objects appear in the sky. Prior to this, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that air defense troops had successfully repelled an attack by a drone heading towards Moscow.