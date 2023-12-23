Vans are the second most common type of vehicle that circulates the most on Spanish roads, so “the detection of possible technical defects that these vehicles may present and ensuring that they circulate in optimal conditions is essential for the safety of all users.” of public roads, also taking into account that new trends in trade and distribution of goods are giving greater relevance to this type of vehicles,” said Jorge Soriano, president of AEMA-ITV.

Almost 3 out of every 10 vans that have been inspected by the General Directorate of Traffic in its special control campaign for this type of vehicle did not have a valid ITV. These are data that correspond to the week of last November 20 to 26 when the DGT carried out focused surveillance on the more than 2 and a half million vans that circulate on the roads of our country.

During that period of time, the DGT detected that 2,354 vans (28.3% of the total) were circulating without the MOT in force. In addition, another 325 did so with tires in poor condition and another 218 vans had to be immobilized for not meeting the minimum driving conditions.

These are figures that, from the Association of Entities for the Technical Inspection of Vehicles of the Community of Madrid, EEA-ITVare worrying, since “they are indicative that these vehicles could be circulating without complying with the minimum safety conditions to do so, which represents a danger to road safety.”

Main failures



According to data provided by the Vehicle Archive of the Community of Madrid to AEMA-ITV in relation to the third quarter of this year, around 7% of the vehicles intended for the transport of goods with a maximum authorized load of less than 3,500 kg that attended to the ITV stations in Madrid, presented serious defects in lighting and signage; just over 2% in the brakes and almost 4% in the axles, wheels, tires and suspension chapter, with just over 80% of this type of vehicles passing the ITV on the first try.

For its part, during this same period, just over 10% of the trucks with a maximum authorized weight of more than 3,500 kg inspected were rejected in the brakes chapter; 9.5% in lighting and signaling and almost 5% in axles, wheels, tires and suspension. Likewise, the data shows that almost 76% of this type of vehicles had a favorable result during the first inspection at the Madrid ITV.

Driving and rest hours, excess weight or the safety of the transported cargo are also some of the important factors that truck and van drivers must take into account for their safety and that of other users.

It should be remembered that vans and trucks play a fundamental role in the logistics and distribution of essential goods such as food, medicines, manufactured products and raw materials, which makes them key vehicles for the development of society and that they have their ITV up to date. It is a guarantee of security for everyone.