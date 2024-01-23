The outgoing cabinet is allocating another 3 billion euros to tackle the nitrogen crisis. Nearly 1.3 billion euros is intended for plans submitted by provinces. The government also wants to use an additional 1.45 billion euros for the voluntary purchase scheme for livestock farmers.
Edwin Timmer
Latest update:
23-01-24, 19:17
