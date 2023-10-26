Five villages in the Kursk region were left without electricity as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

In the Kursk region, almost 250 houses in five villages of the Rylsky district lost power as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was reported by a source RIA News in emergency services.

“Information has been received about Ukrainian shelling of the settlement of Gorodishche in the Rylsky region with two 122-mm artillery shells,” the agency’s interlocutor said, adding that Ukraine attacked the border region on Wednesday, October 25.

As a result, the villages and villages of Voronok, Valetovka, Gorodishche, Kozino, and Krupets were left without electricity. The power went out in 239 houses, where more than 470 people live, and they promise to restore it by the end of Thursday, October 26.

In addition, artillery fire damaged a low-pressure gas pipe, which disrupted the gas supply to ten houses.

A day earlier, on October 25, the Ukrainian Armed Forces also shelled three settlements in the Kursk region – Popovo-Lezhachi, Tetkino and Kozino. The car was damaged.