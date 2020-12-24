Almost 250 Russian military personnel have recovered from coronavirus over the past day. This was announced on Thursday, December 24, at the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry.

The total number of recovered servicemen has reached almost 23 thousand.

Also, more than 1,000 people were removed from medical control, whose second test for COVID-19 gave a negative result. In total, almost 87 thousand soldiers were removed from observation.

As of December 24, doctors have registered more than 4 thousand cases of coronavirus infection. Of these, 2,287 patients are treated in the hospitals of the Ministry of Defense, 50 people are in isolation wards at the place of service. Also, 19 people are placed in medical institutions of civil health care, almost 1.7 thousand more are fighting the infection at home.

The diagnosis was confirmed in 187 military men, cadets and university students, the official says. website Ministry of Defense.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko called the victory over COVID-19 one of the priority tasks for 2021. He added that at the moment about 280 thousand hospital beds for patients with coronavirus have been deployed in Russia. In addition, the outpatient-polyclinic stage of medical care has been mobilized.

As of December 24, the country has recorded more than 2.96 million cases of coronavirus infection. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 2.37 million patients have recovered, almost 53.1 thousand people have died.

