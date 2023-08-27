Home page World

Thousands of artifacts have been stolen from the British Museum. Exactly how many is difficult to say, however, as not all have been catalogued.

LONDON – A large number of artifacts were stolen from the British Museum, according to a press release from Agence France-Presse (AFP) in mid-August. The museum’s board of trustees, George Osborne, estimates that around 2,000 pieces were stolen, the press release said. However, the exact number of missing artifacts is unlikely to be known, as the museum has not cataloged all of the pieces in their possession. A German museum was broken into last year. The thieves stole a pot of gold from a Celtic museum.

Theft in the British Museum: Some pieces have already been secured again

The stolen pieces are jewelry and glass art dating from the 15th century BC to the 19th century AD. The artifacts were not on public display, according to the UK Treasury Secretary, reports AFP.

Some of the pieces have already been recovered. The police are investigating at full speed and have already questioned a suspect. So far, however, there have been no arrests. Antique dealers are also working with the museum to help locate some of the stolen items.

The British Museum was made aware of a theft in 2020

Hartwig Fischer, director of the British Museum, resigned on Friday after the theft became known. As early as 2020, Ittai Gradel, a British-Danish antiques dealer, informed the museum of a suspected theft. At the time, employees found that almost an entire gemstone collection with a total of 942 gemstones was missing, Gradel reports to the Guardians.

He would not have reacted “as comprehensively as necessary” to the indications of the theft, quoted the AFP museum director Hartwig Fischer. He takes responsibility for that. George Osborne is also aware that “more could have been done” to prevent the thefts. He said that to the BBC and went on to explain: “It has certainly damaged the reputation of the British Museum, that’s obvious, and so I apologize on his behalf.”

After the theft of a museum: UNESCO archaeologist takes a hard stance on those responsible

The BBC also spoke to forensic archaeologist Christos Tsirogiannis, who heads a Unesco group investigating the illegal trade in antiquities. He called the theft at the British Museum the worst in modern history.

For him, cataloging the artifacts is the museum’s primary responsibility. He accused those responsible of “having made a conscious decision to put money into glossy catalogs and events without recording their objects”. He also asked the museum to publish a list of the items stolen to help experts locate the artifacts. (sp)